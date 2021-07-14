SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 131.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

