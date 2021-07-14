SG Americas Securities LLC Has $414,000 Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.