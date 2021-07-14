SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.