SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BFIT stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $30.89.

