Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Down to $53.15

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.15, but opened at $51.20. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 1,938 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

