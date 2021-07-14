Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Drops By 93.0%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 4,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a PE ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

