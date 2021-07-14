Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Expands By 332.0%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of AGPIF stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

