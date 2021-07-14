Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Decreases By 100.0%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

