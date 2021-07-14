Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Grows By 256.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MUE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 60,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $466,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 59,094 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

