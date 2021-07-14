Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Grows By 256.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MUE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 60,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $14.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
