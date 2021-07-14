Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Grows By 804.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a growth of 804.2% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

CELTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

