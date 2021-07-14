Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Decreases By 92.3%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 259,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

