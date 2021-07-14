Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Rises By 2,595.8%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 2,595.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CHOOF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Choom has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Get Choom alerts:

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.