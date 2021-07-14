Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Rises By 2,595.8%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 2,595.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CHOOF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Choom has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
Choom Company Profile
Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.