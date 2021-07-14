Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Decreases By 100.0%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 135,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

