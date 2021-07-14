Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Increases By 502.4%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 502.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 2,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

