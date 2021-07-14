Short Interest in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Declines By 86.2%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 437,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ FNCB opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FNCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

