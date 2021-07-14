Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Rises By 1,316.1%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 1,316.1% from the June 15th total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Darla D. Moore purchased 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek E. Dewan bought 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,332,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.07.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.