Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Decreases By 96.3%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GIGA remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60. Giga-tronics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
About Giga-tronics
