Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Decreases By 96.3%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GIGA remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60. Giga-tronics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

