Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Increases By 220.0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $16.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.