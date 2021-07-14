Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Increases By 220.0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter.

