Short Interest in Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Expands By 500.0%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Information Analysis stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 4,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 3.24. Information Analysis has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Information Analysis had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 51.91%.

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

