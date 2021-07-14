Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Expands By 1,772.7%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 1,772.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 59.29%.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

