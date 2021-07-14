Short Interest in Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Expands By 283.1%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 283.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDOZF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65. Kidoz has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of -0.64.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

