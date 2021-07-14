Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Decreases By 98.6%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,287. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

