Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Grows By 1,525.0%

Jul 14th, 2021

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 1,525.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MJDLF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

