Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Grows By 1,525.0%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 1,525.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MJDLF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

