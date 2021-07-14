Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Drops By 95.4%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 139,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,511. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

