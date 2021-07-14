Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Increases By 18,352.6%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a growth of 18,352.6% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,934,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Minerco stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,200,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,968,031. Minerco has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

