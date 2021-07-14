Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Increases By 18,352.6%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a growth of 18,352.6% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,934,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Minerco stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,200,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,968,031. Minerco has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Minerco Company Profile
