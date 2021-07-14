Short Interest in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Drops By 98.1%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 34.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 49.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.