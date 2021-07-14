Short Interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Declines By 99.5%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 21,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 130,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 217,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 596,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.