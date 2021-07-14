Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Drops By 99.9%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,900. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.