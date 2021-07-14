Short Interest in NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Grows By 2,650.0%

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $6.76.
NRC Group ASA Company Profile
See Also: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.