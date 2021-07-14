Short Interest in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Drops By 100.0%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 81,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 119,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,099,393. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

