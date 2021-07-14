Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Rises By 3,480.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 3,480.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 39,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,196. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.