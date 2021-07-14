Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Rises By 283.8%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 283.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Principal Value ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,518,000.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

