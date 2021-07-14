Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Expands By 4,371.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 4,371.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.0 days.

Shares of RTNTF stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

