Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Expands By 4,371.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 4,371.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.0 days.
Shares of RTNTF stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $108.00.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.