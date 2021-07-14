Short Interest in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Drops By 89.6%

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. SCVX has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Get SCVX alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SCVX by 6,963.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SCVX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.