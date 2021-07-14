Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Expands By 1,000.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SKKY opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
