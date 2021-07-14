Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Expands By 1,000.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SKKY opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

