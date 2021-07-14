Short Interest in SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Rises By 28,200.0%

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 28,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,777,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SPONF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
SponsorsOne Company Profile
