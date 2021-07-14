Short Interest in SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Rises By 28,200.0%

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 28,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,777,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPONF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

