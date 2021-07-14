Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Decreases By 99.2%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SPNV stock remained flat at $$9.93 on Tuesday. 148,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,655. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,375,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

