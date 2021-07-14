Short Interest in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Decreases By 99.8%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 16,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. 188,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

