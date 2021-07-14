Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Drops By 99.6%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 947,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.