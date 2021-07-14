Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Grows By 2,643.8%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 2,643.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weidai by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WEI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 1,431,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,261. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

