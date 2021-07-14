Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Decreases By 86.9%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WSTRF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $75.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.64. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 3,332.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

