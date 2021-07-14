Short Interest in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Drops By 98.5%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 694,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE YAC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Yucaipa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YAC. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,240,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $666,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

