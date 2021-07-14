Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Increases By 980.0%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CTIB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,044. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

