SHPING Market Capitalization Achieves $953,846.38 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $953,846.38 and approximately $80,267.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00050915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00818169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005394 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

