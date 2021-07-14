Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 12,619 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,015,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,786,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75.

SSTK stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 166,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shutterstock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shutterstock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

