SIBCoin Price Up 5.9% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $493,849.10 and approximately $9,564.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,804.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.74 or 0.06059384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.27 or 0.01433563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00400437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00138578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.85 or 0.00609210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00404155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00315895 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,287,047 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.