Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

SIEN opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $473.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sientra by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

