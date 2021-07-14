SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CFO Christopher M. Abundis Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CFO Christopher M. Abundis sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $252,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 69,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.68. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. Research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

