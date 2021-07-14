Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.