Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.62

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

